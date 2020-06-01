Eastbound traffic shift along I-24 in Kentucky

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there's an eastbound traffic shift along the I-24 work zone between the 52 and 69 mile marker on Tuesday.
KYTC says eastbound drivers on I-24 should be prepared to encounter a traffic shift near the 52 mile marker starting sometime around 9 a.m. on Tuesday to make two-way traffic along westbound lanes.
Westbound traffic is already restricted to one lane in this extended work zone with a median barrier wall through portions of Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon counties.
Eastbound drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they reach the 52 mile marker. Some minor delays are possible during traffic control changes required to initiate the traffic shift.
KYTC says this eastbound traffic shift creates a 12 foot maximum load width restriction for eastbound trucks. Westbound traffic has a 15 feet load width restriction in this work zone. KYTC says there will be marked exit points for loads that exceed these load width restrictions.
KYTC says once the eastbound traffic shift is completed, the work zone configuration is expected to remain in place until sometimes around Labor Day.
Establishing two-way traffic on the westbound lanes will allow concrete pavement reconstruction from 52 to 65 mile marker. Ramp crossovers have been constructed for the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange.
This work zone includes an additional section of one-lane traffic from the 65 to 69 mile marker.
This work zone includes a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence, says KYTC.