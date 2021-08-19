PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a traffic shift will begin around 3 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 24 eastbound in the Paducah exit 4 work zone as part of preparations to reopen the entry ramp on Friday.
Traffic will be shifted to the right-hand lane. Drivers headed eastbound on I-24 through that area should keep their eyes open for construction personnel changing the traffic configuration in the work zone.
KYTC says the contractor is shifting the traffic configuration to enable crews to perform a final round of work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, which is part of the project to lengthen the eastbound acceleration lane at exit 4.
The exit ramp has been closed since since May 17. The ramp is expected to reopen Friday after this last round of work is complete.