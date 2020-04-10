GRAND RIVERS, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared the Easter Bunny as an essential worker this year. While he's unable to meet with kids face to face, the Grand Lakes Fire Department drove him down the streets of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, on Friday.
Kids got to see him from a distance in their yards as he went by in the fire truck.
One kid had a special message he wants to send the Easter bunny.
"I would tell him I love you, and your Easter money" Oliver Corne said. "And your eggs. And you give the best hugs and kisses.
The fire department said it was the least they could do, because so many Easter events were canceled due to COVID-19.