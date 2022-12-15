MURRAY, KY — The deadline to mail in donations for the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive has passed, but an opportunity to give in person is set for Friday at the Murray State Racer men's basketball game vs. Austin Peay.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, toys will be collected at the CFSB Center in Murray, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's Office. The toy drive benefits eastern Kentucky families impacted by historic flooding in July.
Like the toy drive organized by Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear last year for children affected by the December 2021 tornado outbreak, this toy drive is meant to help families that have lost so much have gifts this holiday season.
In his Team Kentucky update Thursday, Beshear said the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive has collected thousands of gifts so far.
“Once again, I want to thank everyone who has donated. You have shown the true spirit of Christmas and of Team Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Your gift is going to bring smiles and joy to the kids who need it most right now.”
Beshear also thanked Murray State and other partners for making the toy drive possible. Those other partners include Kentucky State Parks, Amazon, UPS, Kroger, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Morehead State University, Northern Kentucky University, Kentucky State University and Bellarmine University.
For more information about the toy drive, click here.