PADUCAH — Easterseals of Western Kentucky is a local non-profit with a goal to spread help, hope, and answers, but they need help from the community to do that. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for children and adults of all abilities by promoting personal development, independence, and equality.
They help individuals with disabilities and special needs live better lives. They have child development centers, physical rehabilitation, and offer job training for people with disabilities.
Easterseals helps more than a million children and adults living with disabilities or special needs around the world every year.
One of the services they have is The Lilly Pad, a daycare for medically fragile children.
They also have adult day programs for people with chronic physical or cognitive impairments that need help with daily living and personal medical needs.
Easterseals is currently working on construction of a new Autism center called the Lori Center, and it will provide Applied Behavior Analysis to children ages 2-13 years old.
They don’t just cater to people with diabilies, Easterseals also advocates for legislation that helps those with disabilities, like the Americans with Disabilities Act.
If you want to help Easterseals of Western Kentucky make the community a better place for people with disabilities, you can send donations to 801 North 29 Street, or 1908, North 14 Street. Both facilities are in Paducah.
You can learn more about Easterseals on their website.