LEXINGTON, KY — Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities' Plant for the Planet grant program has awarded 22 organizations across nine Kentucky counties, including Easterseals West Kentucky in McCracken County.
LG&E and KU says the Plant for the Planet program awards matching grants between $500 and $5,000 to organizations with a history of successful tree plantings in the LG&E and KU service territories.
“To date, more than 50,000 trees have been planted across the LG&E and KU service territories as part of our Plant for the Planet Grant program,” said Angie Evans, LG&E and KU vice president of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs. “These projects beautify our landscape and increase the population of healthy trees across the Commonwealth and we’re proud to support our environment and communities in making them happen.”
LG&E and KU says the Plant for the Planet program is modeled after the United Nations' Plant for the Planet: Billion Tree Campaign, which promotes the planting of more than one billion trees annually by individuals, communities and businesses worldwide.