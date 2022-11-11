PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.
The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
Donations during the 66th Annual Lions Club WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars will ensure these centers remain in operation.
Sarah Smith is vice president of autism services with Easterseals West Kentucky and works one on one with clients, where she focuses on what's called applied behavior analysis or ABA.
"So, for kids with autism, that might be teaching them new skills in a systematic way, finding out the function of what some challenging behaviors might be and learning how to teach them maybe a more appropriate or less harmful way to get those needs met. Her eye contact, her responding to instructions and her asking for things have come so far," Smith said.
Smith will oversee the new facility when it opens and said it is definitely needed in the community.
"Extremely needed. It's sad to say, but right now there are no ABA centers in the state of Kentucky that I'm aware of that don't have a long wait list," Smith said.
The soon-to-be rehabbed building sits on North 30 Street in Paducah where the LivWell Community Health Services group once operated. When the doors first open, clients ages 2 through 13 will first be treated, with a goal of increasing the age range at a later date. Smith expects a total of 35 clients plus staff, and the center will accept private insurance as well as Medicaid.
The center will also be named after an individual who holds a special place in the hearts of the Easterseals community. The center will be named after longtime employee Lori Devine, who passed away in October.
"I got a chance before she passed to tell her we were going to name our autism center after her. And, you know, I think she was very excited about that with her expressions," Executive Director Danny Carroll said.
"It just feels perfect. She devoted so much of her life to Easterseals," Smith added.
"The autism center will be called The Lori Center. So, it is a name that will be spoken by our staff [and] by the families that we serve for generations to come. And we feel like that's the best way we can honor her, and I think it's very fitting," Carroll said.
Carroll said true to fashion, Lori kept up her humor until the very end.
"Before she passed away, I went back to the hospital to visit her again, along with another staff member. Her sister shared with me, because I asked her sister and her husband, 'Did Lori tell you what we were going to do?' And they said, 'Yeah, she did.' And she went on to say, 'Lori did make the statement 'I figured I'd only get a bench,' so that's the sense of humor I'll miss,'" Carroll said.
The Lori Center will be a new resource to treat a new base of clients so they can live better lives.
"Her caricature will be on that sign, and her name will be on that sign, and that will be there as long as that center remains open," Carroll said.
