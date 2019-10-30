PADUCAH - Halloween is Thursday – but that doesn't mean it's too late to get crafty. You and your family can still create some last minute creepy and spooky decorations, or even a perfect crazy costume.
There are many costume options to choose from -- Local 6’s Pauline Fitzgerald will show you some quick and fun ideas.
Life sized gumball machine: This one is easy. All you need is cotton balls of any size, a white shirt, red pants or skirt and some glue… after letting the glue dry for at least 30 minutes, this is how the outfit looked.
Crazy Cat Lady: This one is more on the comfy side. All you need is—hair rollers, glasses, a comfy robe, some small stuffed cats, and some optional slippers and a coffee mug.
Here is one more idea. This one is a classic -- Rosie the Riveter: she was a star of a campaign to recruit female workers during World War II, known as one of the most iconic images of working women.
You’ll need a jean jacket, jeans, red lipstick, and a bandanna – and you – can make this costume happen, too.