FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is praising legislators in a state House committee for clearing a bill that aims to improve voter access and ballot integrity.
Adams says the Kentucky House Committee on Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs passed House Bill 576 by a 13-0 vote. Adams says the measure, House Bill 576, is Kentucky's most significant elections reform bill since 1992.
"I’m grateful to legislators for joining across party lines to support permanent improvements to our election system," Adams said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "As we showed in 2020, we don’t have to choose between expanding voter access and enhancing election integrity — we can have both."
Adams testified during the hearing, saying it's "a little arbitrary" to limit elections to a 12-hour time span, held on just one day. Adams told the panel he doesn't believe two- or three-week-long elections are necessary when not in a pandemic, but "a few days makes a big difference in people’s lives, especially a Saturday, which is great for working people," the Associated Press reports.
In a news release, Adams says the bill's provisions:
- Create three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday, with no excuse required.
- Enhance the ability of state election officials to remove nonresident voters from the voter rolls.
- Transitions toward universal paper ballots, statewide.
- Permits counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct.
- Keep the online voter portal, so absentee balloting is fully transparent both to voters and election officials.
- Expresses prohibiting and penalizing ballot harvesting.
- Retains the signature cure process, so absentee voters whose signatures have changed over time have a chance to prove identity and have their ballots counted.
The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration.
Download the document below to read the original bill in its entirety. The original bill allowed four days of early voting, but the committee changed that to three days because of costs related to early voting, the AP reports.
The AP reports that American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky advocacy director Kate Miller praised the bill, saying it's "building on the momentum" of the 2020 election. Kentucky had its highest voter turnout ever in that election, after Adams and Gov. Andy Beshear worked together to create a bipartisan plan to expand early and mail-in voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns regarding large numbers of people gathering at polling places on Election Day.
MORE DETAILS: Kentucky saw highest ever voter turnout in 2020
Miller also urged lawmakers to “take an even bigger step forward," the AP reports, calling for longer polling hours and pointing out that dozens of states allow no-excuse absentee voting.