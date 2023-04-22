PADUCAH — This year’s ECO-Think event encouraged local high school students to use their creativity and problem-solving skills to develop new solutions to the environmental plastic problem.
Students from McCracken County High School, Ballard County High School and Massac County High School attended the event on Friday, April 21.
A release from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership LLC. said students would be taking part in “hands-on activities that guide them in the development of a solution.”
The release continued to say students would also build prototypes in relation to the issues they are trying to fix.
The students then presented their ideas to a panel of volunteer judges who provided feedback to help the students sharpen their skillset.
The release said Jeffrey Seay, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Kentucky’s College of Engineering Paducah campus, was at the event to collaborate with students.
ECO-Think was created in 2019 to help local high schoolers learn how to be environmentally conscious in their daily lives.
Past participants of ECO-Think worked on topics such as sustainable storm water management.
ECO-Think is a collaboration between FRNP, the UK College of Engineering Paducah campus and Sprocket, Inc., according to the release.