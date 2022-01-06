PADUCAH — Economic development and looking toward the future: two topics that dominated both Paducah Mayor George Bray’s State of the City and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer’s State of the County speeches at Thursday morning’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast.
Bray was first to address the crowd of business-minded individuals, touting the city’s accomplishments in 2021. Among them he included how portions of the $19.8 million in bond funds were spent. Specifically, funding the city’s portion for development of the Outdoor Sports Complex and the new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
Bray also said there remains roughly $4.4 million in uncommitted bond money that the commission will need to determine how to spend. Two projects that will likely receive funding include the new E-911 system and the redesign of the Cherry Civic Center.
He also cited Paducah’s competitive power rates and favorable tax rates as contributing factors to attracting two crypto-currency companies to locate in Paducah.
Southside redevelopment efforts also stood out as a key focus in 2021 for Bray. Specifically, the commission’s efforts to host town halls regarding how best to move forward in cleaning up and attracting new business to that part of Paducah.
"This is a very, it's a very large project and I don't think a lot of people really realize that almost one third of the city acreage, square mileage, is actually in what we describe as the Southside region. So if you think about that, you can think about how huge that project is,” Bray said.
In 2022 Bray said he and the commission will focus their energy on seeing that projects started or continued in 2021 remain funded and/or are completed. Additionally, he said the city plans to launch an app for smart phones, and expand the city’s trail system.
"The remark that I hear the most is 'Paducah punches above its weight class.' Well, our new city manager, Daron Jordan, when he heard that a couple of times, he made the comment, he said, 'Maybe it's time for Paducah to really step up to the next weight class.' And, you know, instead of just punching above our weight class. So, I can tell this group that your commission, and your city commission is focused on helping Paducah move up to the next weight class,” Bray said.
Clymer took the stage next and talked about the accomplishments of the county over the last three years, two of those being more collaboration with the city, and restoring the county’s financial stability. He said since taking office he’s worked with the county commission to improve the county’s savings account, all services cut have been restored, and the county’s Moody’s rating has increased by a grade.
“The sheriff’s office personnel was being lured away from McCracken County, primarily to the Paducah Police Department. They can make more money there,” Clymer said of the pay issues they faced with law enforcement. “So, we've raised sheriff's office pay to narrow the gap.”
Other accomplishments include developing the new sports complex, how an implemented hotel tax provided the funds to purchase sports flooring at the convention center, solar farm discussions, and Paducah Water merging with West McCracken water. That plan, Clymer said, will ultimately reduce new Paducah Water customers’ bills by 20 to 50 percent, and that’s not all.
“The merger reduces the cost of county water to residents, but it also increases the attractiveness of the county sites for economic development,” he said.
Clymer also discussed economic development as being key to the county’s growth. One of the components to that is the Ohio River Triple Rail Megasite, near the TVA Shawnee Fossil Plant.
After much negotiation, we've received confirmation just recently that the state will build heavy road access to our prime large industry site, that Triple Rail site,” Clymer said Thursday.
Clymer added that the county is a finalist in several large economic projects that he believes are in large part due to the creation of the city/county Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and the city and county’s equal investment of $350,000 to purchase land situated for economic growth.
“I can't go into the details on those. They're confidential. But we do stand in the top ratings for several large projects that are looking at us,” Clymer said. “I'm confident we're going to land one or more. A large number of jobs and extremely attractive wages.”