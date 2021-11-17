LYON COUNTY, KY – The Eddyville Industrial Park is moving forward with upgrades to create a rail-serviced industrial park.
The goal is to bring in new, large scale companies to Lyon County, and to encourage economic growth.
The expansion includes new building pads and utility expansion plans.
The upgrades received funding through Kentucky's Product Development Initiative (PDI).
PDI was established to create jobs and corporate initiative by enhancing available sites and buildings.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White said the PDI program shows rural communities are competitive and ready to attract projects.