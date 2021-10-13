MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An Eddyville, Kentucky, man faces multiple charges in McCracken County after the sheriff's office says he tried to use a shock device on a deputy who was trying to arrest him.
The Paducah 911 Communications Services Division received a call around 7 a.m. Tuesday reporting a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of Blair Road in the Reidland community. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the deputy who responded to the complaint found the car, and discovered that there was a man asleep in the back seat.
The deputy learned that the man, 34-year-old Jake Cowan of Eddyville, was wanted on an arrest warrant. Cowan was outside of his vehicle when the deputy tried to take him into custody. The sheriff's office says instead of cooperating with the deputy, Cowan tried to get back into his car.
The sheriff's office says the deputy tried to use a Taser to subdue Cowan, but was unsuccessful. The two struggled, and Cowen allegedly pulled out a shock device of his own and tried to stun the deputy.
Cowan was able to get back into his car, and the sheriff's office says he fled the scene — driving through a neighborhood before getting out of the car in the Lakeside Road area and running away.
Deputies followed Cowan, and the sheriff's office says the ultimately found him in a storage facility on Benton Road.
The sheriff's office claims there was another brief struggle, but Cowan was eventually taken into custody.
Cowen had injuries the sheriff's office says were minor, and he was taken to a local hospital before he was ultimately jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
In addition to the arrest warrant, which charges Cowan with parole violation, he now faces charges including resisting arrest, third-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding 20 mph over the limit and other traffic offenses.