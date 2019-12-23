EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY— In light of recent reports of thieves targeting mailboxes, the Eddyville Police Department is asking the public to contact law enforcement if they believe their mail is stolen.
"We got a call [Sunday] night of possibly some juveniles going through mailboxes in the area of Mulberry Street and Sycamore," said Interim Eddyville Police Chief Jaime Green. "So the responding officer checked the area, did not see anyone in the area. But he did see some mail matter lying on the ground. That was turned over to the Postal Service."
Specifically, Green said the officer found opened envelopes containing Christmas cards within some leaves in the area.
"So you have an envelope that's been opened. Some of the cards were outside of the envelope. Some of them were in the envelope. But the envelope was open," said Green. "Could have been looking for a money or a gift card."
Green said about a week earlier, the Eddyville Post Office got a report of a package stolen from another mailbox.
Spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service's Kentuckiana District, said if you suspect your mail was stolen, you should call your local law enforcement agency.
You should also file a report with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by visiting uspis.gov. From there, click on the 'REPORT' tab at the top right, scroll down to the section that says 'Mail Theft' and click 'REPORT' again. You can also report a mail theft to the Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455 and choosing option three.
Wright said it's important to report mail thefts to both local law enforcement and the Postal Inspection Service to help with the investigation. But it's also a good idea to take precautions.
"I know we all check our tracking when we're expecting packages," said Wright. "But it's important to not leave items unattended where they can be seen from the street. Because we certainly want to stress prevention rather than talking about some sort of investigation."
For more advice on protecting your mail from thieves, visit www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft.
Green said mail theft is a class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison. The Eddyville Police Department can be reached at 270-388-2287.