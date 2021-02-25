FRANKFORT, KY — The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority is getting $48,415 for safety improvements, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The money will cover half the cost of a project to install guardrail along access ramps that lead to a grain unloading pit, Beshear's office said in a news release announcing the grant award. The guardrail will be back-filled with stone to improve safety and efficiency for people who work at the river port. The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority will match the grant funding to finish the $96,830 project.
The governor's office says the authority was previously awarded $109,890 in September to help repair erosion of the banks that support a boat lift near a boat repair bay in a project that involved driving sheet piling along the bank, back-filling it with embankment material and capping it with rock.
“Our Kentucky riverports play a unique and prominent role in our transportation system,” Beshear said in a statement included with Thursday's announcement. “Like other infrastructure, they need to be well-maintained through projects such as these to keep our people safe and operations running smoothly.”
In a statement of his own, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said Kentucky's river ports and waterways are "as indispensable as air, rail and highway for the movement of cargo and bulk commodities."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will administer the grant funding, which was recommended by the Kentucky Water Transportation Advisory Board.