PADUCAH — All students in Kentucky are learning from home, and that comes with challenges. Research has shown there's a gap between the type of education students from different income levels receive.
COVID-19 is threatening to widen that gap. More than percent 94% of students at McNabb Elementary School are economically disadvantaged, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
McNabb Principal Teresa Spann said the school tackles the education disparities that come with that number every day.
"We pride ourselves in meeting the kids where their needs are," she said. Currently, their needs are for technology.
At the beginning of coronavirus-related school closures and before implementing nontraditional instruction, the Paducah Independent School system surveyed households to see if they had access to internet and technology.
Around 30% of parents requested paper packets instead of online learning, said Will Black, the superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Paducah schools. That number eventually went up to about 50%.
"We did have quite a few parents that did want to start off initially with online, but they found that the packets, the paper packets, were better with working with their students as opposed to working with online with specifics programs," said Spann.
Obstacles to at-home learning come from a variety of factors across west Kentucky. Some students don't have internet access that can sustain online learning, others don't have printers to complete the work required of them, and others have only cellphones for internet access.
Most schools in west Kentucky serve more than 60% of kids who are disadvantaged. In Ballard County, 61.5% of students are economically disadvantaged. The school district's assistant superintendent, David Meinschein, said 80% of Ballard county student's had internet access. He said they faced the same problems with appropriate devices as Paducah Independent Schools. About a third of the middle and elementary school students did not have adequate internet access, and around 30 high school students did not have adequate internet either, according to Meinschein.
He said teachers are making safe home visits if they are unable to reach students through technology. Fourth-grade teacher Whitney Nichols said education disparities were one of the first things she thought about with making her curriculum.
"That was one of the biggest things we considered when doing NTI Days was just making learning accessible for all students and continuing with that equity," Nichols said. "Whether students have technology in their homes or don't, we're really making sure that we continue to make those contacts every day in a variety of different ways that way we are meeting students where they are."
Paducah Innovation Hub Assistant Principal Corbin Snardon said the pandemic may widen the education gap. Paducah Public Schools has the largest economically disadvantage student rate in west Kentucky, with 76.8 % of students living in some form of poverty.
"That is a forever problem. We have had to make some very quick adaptations during this whole pandemic,"said Snardon. "So thankfully technology helps us shorten that gap."
He said phone calls, emails and text messages have helped districts reach students and their parents more easily, but he knows not everyone has the access they need.
Spann said no child will be left behind.
"Hey, McNabb family out there, if we don't hear from you in three to four days, know you will see us at your door coming by to check on you," she said.
Snardon said parents need to ask for help and give themselves some grace leaning into these new roles.
"I would encourage you to reach out to your teachers, reach out to different online resources like KIND Academy, YouTube," said Snardon.
No one will know how far behind some students will get, but it will having lasting impacts in hallways across the commonwealth.