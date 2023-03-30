PADUCAH — Dozens of educators were honored Thursday night at West Kentucky Community and Technical College during the sixth annual Regional Educators Awards.
The event acknowledged the educators in the region who went above and beyond for their students, like Miranda Reed, who won the distinguished administrator award. She's the director of special education at Lyon County Schools.
"I can honestly say that tonight I'm reminded again of my 'why,' and I'm just here to say thank you and just encourage us to keep fighting the fight and to keep putting our kids first because we truly know that's why we do it. Thank you," Reed said.
Among the other winners were Kara Byrn Dowdy, who is an English teacher and department chair at Mayfield High School. She won the distinguished faculty award for sixth through 12th grade.
WKCTC streamed the awards ceremony on Facebook. Click here to watch the recording of that livestream.