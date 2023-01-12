BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The National Weather Service in Paducah has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds was tracked from northern Ballard County, Kentucky, to Massac County, Illinois, just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
The tornado's path was 6.7 miles long and its maximum width was about 200 yards. It was reported at 2:03 a.m. in Kevil, Kentucky, and it ended near Hillerman, Illinois.
Damage to a few homes was reported, including roof and siding loss. Many trees were snapped or uprooted. Damage reported also includes multiple metal roof panels that were blown off of two large barns, minor damage to a fence at a church and the destruction of the top half of a clay tile silo.
Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren says this was likely a rain-wrapped tornado. He says the tornado was tracked near Local 6's TV tower, but thankfully did not hit it.
Details regarding our second tornado in the region of 2023. The first being last week in Hopkinsville, KY.— Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 13, 2023
An EF-1 tracked just near our TV tower of which thankfully it missed.
Likely was a rain-wrapped tornado - impressive it penetrated the stable layer of air near the ground! pic.twitter.com/ysVa0Y5FrI