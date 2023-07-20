CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A tornado touched down in southern Caldwell County, Kentucky, on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Paducah has confirmed.
The EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds had a path of just four-tenths of a mile, starting and ending southwest of the unincorporated community of Hopson in Caldwell County, a preliminary public information statement from the National Weather Service says. It happened at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday.
During the tornado, a mobile home was lifted off of the ground and moved about 30 feet, the NWS says. The tornado destroyed that structure, as well as a small barn. Several trees were snapped, and large limbs were broken.
No deaths or injuries were reported in connection to the tornado, which happened during severe weather in the Local 6 area on Tuesday.