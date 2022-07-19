MARION. KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, is continuing to find ways to combat the water crisis.
The P&H Farms' bulk water hauling effort has moved to a new location. It's now at Mill Bluff Springs.
The Kentucky National Guard is continuing to pull water from the Tradewater, city leaders say. That means the city has two locations to pull water from to add to Old City Lake.
The city continued bottled water distribution Tuesday for folks with last names beginning with G through L.
Wednesday is intake and delivery day for anyone having trouble picking up water themselves. Residents should keep in mind that they have to call the city to schedule deliveries.
Thursday is pickup day for folks with last names beginning with M through R.
Friday is for folks with last names beginning with S through Z.
The schedule for water pickup days is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who need to schedule a water delivery because of health problems or a lack of transportation can call 270-965-2266.