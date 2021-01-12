SALINE COUNTY, IL — The Egyptian Health Department says it will start accepting appointments to give COVID-19 vaccines to people that live and work in Saline, Gallatin, and White counties as part of Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan.
The health department says if you meet the criteria listed in the picture to the right, call the Eldorado Office at 618-273-3326 to make an appointment.
EHD says it will be working with local health care providers to continue to provide vaccination in the community.
The health department says appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. If possible, EHD says to bring your work identification/driver's license showing that you qualify for Phase 1B.
The Egyptian Health Department says it will continue to give the COVID-19 vaccine to people that live or work in Saline, Gallatin, and White Counties who are still in Phase 1A.
The health department also asks for your patience as they receive vaccines weekly and appointments may be delayed due to limited availability and logistics.