PADUCAH — Paducah police arrested eight people and are searching for eight others after they were indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on drug charges.
In a news release about the case, the Paducah Police Department says its drug unit began a series of investigations several months ago, in which investigators bought oxycodone, fentanyl, ecstasy and methamphetamine. Police say the grand jury also handed down charges against individuals for possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.
The cases were presented to a grand jury on July 9.
Police ask that anyone with information about the locations of the eight suspects who are still at large call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Police are searching for:
Timothy Allen Purdue, 50, is wanted on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Jason Lee Dowell, 42, is wanted on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Julie Dawn Jacobs, 35, is wanted on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Julie Bustamante, 38, of Nashville, Tennessee, is wanted on charges of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Lee Michael McTaggart, 45, is wanted on two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Louia Joseph Smith, 43, is wanted on two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Sarah M. Jones, 52, is wanted on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Forrest Edward Jones, 29, is wanted on two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Those arrested include:
Adam Timothy Kennedy, 41, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Savanah J. Adams-Luna, 27 is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Pamela S. Blair, 59 is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Jay Carlton Clark, 59, is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Tommy Joe Amis, 53, of Crosswinds Drive is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Matthew S. Wray, 26, is charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and marijuana trafficking.
Christopher Watkins, 42, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paris LaRoyce Thomas, 30, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.