PADUCAH — Crews will soon begin work on an eight-court pickleball facility near the tennis courts at Paducah's Noble Park, the city announced Friday.
According to a release, PCC Sports will start construction on May 30 and they expect the project to be completed in early August.
In the meantime, the community can expect occasional, brief roadway closures inside the park.
The proposed facility will be fenced in and will include lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks. It will be located across from the tennis courts and on the east side of the park's inner roadway, the city explains.
In a statement included in the release, Mayor George Bray said pickleball courts were some of the first requests heard from citizens when he was elected mayor.
"These high-quality courts will be an asset for the community as the sport of pickleball grows in popularity. Providing amenities such as these courts are elements that improve the quality of life for our citizens and make Paducah an attractive destination for tourists and tournament organizers," he explained.
In a statement included in the release, Parks & Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said PPR has seen enthusiasm for pickleball grow over the past few years.
PPR hosted their first Paddle Up Pickleball Tournament in 2019 in cooperation with the Convention and Expo Center, she explained, and partnered again for the past two years to host pickleball leagues.
And a tournament held by the West Kentucky Pickleball Club in February 2023 drew a large crowd, featuring players from six states.
"It’s a great time to live and play in Paducah as we work to provide great programming and quality facilities,” Clark stated.
As far as what the community can expect in the construction area, the city explains the curing process for the bottom layer of concrete takes about 28 days.
After curing, the contractor will install the court surface, benches, lighting, and fence.
Crews will be parking their vehicles in the lot on the east side of the lake, near Shelter 1.
The community is encouraged to use caution and watch for crews and large equipment in the area.
This announcement comes just a few days after the Murray Pickleball Association held a dedication ceremony for their first pickleball complex.
They hope to break ground on the facility in early April.