JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the southern Illinois county's total to 77.
The new cases — which were announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon — include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 50s, as well as a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, two men in their 50s and one man in his 60s. The health department says all eight of the new cases have been placed in isolation.
The health department says 29 of the county's total cases have been released from isolation in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven people have died in Jackson County in connection to the novel coronavirus disease.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
