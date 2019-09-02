ABACO ISLAND, BAHAMAS - An eight-year-old boy is the first reported victim of Hurricane Dorian.
CNN is reporting the boy's grandmother says her grandson died on Abaco Island. She says her daughter called and said she found the boy's body. She believes he drowned in the rising floodwaters and says her granddaughter is also missing.
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is still a Category 5 storm. It's expected to continue lashing the Bahamas Monday, before moving closer to the southeastern United States coast Monday night through Wednesday evening.