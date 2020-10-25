PADUCAH — Just because the novel coronavirus has canceled or changed regular Halloween activities, doesn't mean you – or your dog – can't dress up for the spooky occasion.
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 8th annual Wooftober Doggie Costume Contest from Monday, Oct. 26 until Friday, Oct. 30. Anyone who wants to participate should post a picture of their dog or dogs in a costume on the Paducah Parks Facebook page.
The parks and recreation department says the winners of the costume contest for canines will be announced the week after Halloween.
Here are the guidelines to follow:
- To be entered for judging, photos must be posted to the Wooftober event page on the Paducah Parks Facebook page. Click here.
- Each picture must have a caption stating which category it is being entered for judging.
- Use #paducahparksbarks when posting the photo
The Wooftober Doggie Costume Contest has six entry categories:
- Clowning Around (funniest costume)
- Scaredy Cat (scariest costume)
- Paws-itively Pup-tastic (most gorgeous costume)
- Top Dog (best owner and dog costume combo)
- Best Dog Team effort (more than two dogs all in costume)
- Hotdogger Award (best overall costume)
For more information about Wooftober, contact Special Events Superintendent Molly Johnson at 270-444-8508 or visit the Parks & Recreation Department online at www.paducahky.gov.