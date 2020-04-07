LYON COUNTY, KY -- An 8th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lyon County.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says a 56-year-old woman has tested positive.
White says she is showing symptoms but is not in the hospital.
The new case is not related to River's Bend Retirement Community.
Four people have tested positive there. One of them, a 94-year-old woman, has died.
White says they have tested virtually everyone at the nursing home.
He says he will post an update on his Facebook page sometime Tuesday.
