JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Jackson County, Illinois, woman has tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department says. The new case brings the total number of confirmed tests in the county to eight.
The Jackson County Health Department says it was notified about the new case late Wednesday night. The patient, a woman in her 20s, likely caught the virus while traveling in another state, according to a news release about the case.
The release says the health department is investigating this case, and finding and contacting people the woman may have come into contact with before she was diagnosed. If a person is found to have had significant exposure, they may be placed on home quarantine for a time to prevent them from potentially spreading the novel coronavirus to others.
As of April 2, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 7,695 cases across the state. To date, 157 Illinoisans have died from the novel coronavirus disease, IDPH says.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Read the news release from the Jackson County Health Department: