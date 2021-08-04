PADUCAH– The Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration is a yearly event that honors Paducah's Black heritage. The event has also been a day for the Black community in Paducah to celebrate the emancipation of slavery, and this year's theme is "Stronger Together".
This year organizers are recommending attendees wear a mask and remain socially distanced,
The schedule this year includes:
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Open House Ceremony at W.C. Young Center, begins at 6:00 p.m.
- Friends & Family Skate Night at Kingsway Skateland, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. ($4 admission)
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Youth "Back to School" Block Party & "Millennial Vendor Pop-Up" Adult Night at W.C. Young Community Center, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. (Bring your lawn chairs)
Friday, Aug. 6
The Street Show Fashion Showcase at Robert Coleman Park, 7:45 p.m.
"Big Tent" Casino Royale, 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. & Friday Night Dance, 7:00 p.m. at Reevesville on the Phonograph Farm grounds
- "After Party" Fish Fry, 8:00 PM at W.C. Young Community Center
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Emancipation Celebration Breakfast at W.C. Young Community Center, 7:00 - 11:00 a.m. (carryout available)
- 8th of August Emancipation Celebration Parade, parade line-up begins at 9:00 a.m.
- Robert & Connie Coleman Day and Tailgate with Car & Motorcycle Show and Big House Gaines Basketball Tournament at Robert Coleman Park, begins after parade
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Salute to Gospel Music & Memorial Service at Harrison Street Baptist Church, 4:00 p.m.
- Big House Gaines Basketball Tournament Championship