FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, man convicted of murder in the 2021 stabbing death of a West Frankfort man was sentenced Thursday to 54 years in prison.
In March, a Franklin County jury found 35-year-old Heath Dunning guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Prosecutors say Dunning was driving a van the night of April 15, 2021, with 50-year-old Dennis Lance Martin in the passenger seat. The van belonged to Martin, and the two were arguing about directions when prosecutors say Martin tried to take the keys out of the ignition. Dunning picked up a knife and stabbed Martin in the heart, prosecutors say. Dunning parked the van in a driveway and called 911, but Martin died before emergency medical responders arrived at the scene.
Dunning's trial began with jury selection on March 20. Evidence was presented on March 21 and 22, and the jury returned the guilty verdict on March 23, after three hours of deliberation.
On Thursday, Judge Joseph Tedeschi sentenced Dunning to 48 years in state prison for the murder conviction, and six years for the weapons charge. After he serves his sentence, Dunning will have to submit to three years of supervised release.