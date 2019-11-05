MCCRACKEN COUNTY — Election Day is special to Betty Wright. She turned 84 on Nov. 5, and celebrating her special day meant helping people cast their ballots.
The colorful leaves and clear blue skies made for a beautiful day outside, but Wright's smile lit up the inside of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Wright made her way through the room with her Happy Birthday balloon attached to her walker.
She helped people any way she could.
"Politics is in my family, and I saw that it was something that I could do after I retired, and that's why I do it," Wright said. She's a relative of former U.S. Vice President Alben Barkely.
Richard Barkely, her dad, was a former county commissioner in McCracken County. She campaigned with him.
"At the time I thought it was terrible, but I think it's made me able to talk to people," Wright said.
Longtime voters had great things to say about Wright, including her daughter Debra Benson. She said her mom has been through a lot in the past year, but she is still pushing through.
"She, obviously, she has some mobility issues, and she doesn't use that as an excuse," said Benson.
Wright is in charge of the ballots and helping voters with questions.
Benson is proud of her mom and other volunteers.
"It happens not because of politicians. It happens because of volunteers, " said Benson. "She's not getting paid, she's giving up her whole day today."
Wright welcomes the kind words, but she is just happy to help.
"Well, I'm just thankful that I had another birthday, and that I can do, still do something." said Wright.
Wright said come next round of elections, she will be back at it.
Wright has been working since five Tuesday morning. She has volunteered for the past eight years.