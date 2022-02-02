WEST KENTUCKY — Local utility companies are ready for the winter weather.
Jackson Purchase Energy and West Kentucky Rural Electric told Local 6 Wednesday afternoon they were gassing up their trucks and chainsaws. They're also watching the forecast closely, and said they are ready to respond to any power outages.
The Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives says member cooperatives that operate in 117 Kentucky counties are executing emergency response plans due to the winter storm.
The association says as little as a quarter-inch of ice can cause a power outage, and a half-inch of ice can lead to outages lasting several days, depending on the terrain and how close utility poles and electric lines are to trees.
"With some forecasts calling for as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is planning mutual aid response," the association said in a news release Wednesday evening. "Co-ops in less affected areas of Kentucky and surrounding states are preparing to join the power restoration effort."
The association offered some advice for the public in preparation for the storm.
“Charge your phones and battery packs now,” Kentucky Electric Cooperatives Vice President Joe Arnold said in a statement. "Our co-ops our hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. The safety of co-op consumer-members is always a priority. We urge them to prepare for power outages and avoid any downed lines.”
The association said to prepare in case of prolonged power outages, utility customers should charge their phones and power banks ahead of the storm, and gather preparedness kits with items including bottled water nonperishable food, emergency blankets, a first aid kit/medicine, a flashlight, a battery operated or hand-crank radio, extra batteries and toiletries.
The National Weather Service's Paducah office has released multiple info-graphics with information on how to stay warm if your power goes out and how to stay safe during the winter storm. Click here to see that advice.