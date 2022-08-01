HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A company that takes old lithium-ion batteries and recycles them into sustainable battery materials has announced it will locate its largest U.S. facility in Hopkinsville, creating 250 full-time jobs and investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the project.
Gov. Andy Beshear says Ascend Elements will invest $310 million into the facility in Christian County in the first phase, and future phases could increase the company's total investment to $1 billion and create up to 400 jobs in all.
Announcing the company's decision to create a plant in Hopkinsville, Beshear says facility will be the largest economic development in Graves County's history.
“I am incredibly proud of how we in Kentucky have taken the initiative to ensure our state will be a leader in the automotive industry of the future,” Beshear said in a statement. “The addition of Ascend Elements to Hopkinsville is a tremendous step toward solidifying that foundation even further. This is a company focused on growing in a sustainable way and one that will benefit so many other businesses in our state and throughout North America. I want to welcome Ascend Elements to Kentucky and thank its leaders for their commitment to our talented workforce.”
The facility will be called Apex 1. The governor's office says it will take up 450,000 square feet on more than 140 acres in Commerce Park II in Hopkinsville.
In a news release about the project, Ascend Elements says it considered more than 50 locations, and the Hopkinsville site was the only one that met all of the company's requirements. "The site offers easy access to transportation, clean renewable power, and a diverse workforce. Proximity to electric vehicle manufacturers and lithium-ion battery factories in the southeast United States was another key requirement," the release states. "Additionally, the Ascend Elements Base 1 battery recycling facility in Covington, Ga. is a key source of recycled battery feedstock (black mass) for the Apex 1 facility."
According to the governor's office, the facility will produce enough recycled battery precursor and sustainable cathode active materials to equip up to 250,000 electric vehicles each year, using a manufacturing system that the company says creates no toxic waste and minimal carbon emissions.
The Hopkinsville plant is expected to be up and running in 2024. Jobs there will include engineers, chemists, warehouse associates and manufacturing operators. Apex 1 will serve American Honda Motor Company, SK Battery America and more companies related to the production of electric vehicles, the governor's office says.
Ascend Elements expects the plant will have an economic impact of $4.4 billion in Kentucky, including construction and the first decade of the plant's operation.
Last week, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval to a 15-year agreement with Ascend Elements under the state's business investment program. Beshear's office says that agreement can provide up to $7.5 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $310 million and if it meets annual targets including the creation and maintenance of 250 full-time jobs for Kentuckians over 15 years and paying an average wade of $34 an hour including benefits.
The state also approved up to $2 million in tax incentives for the facility through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act. That act allows companies to recoup state sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, research and development equipment and electronic processing, the governor's office says.
Additionally, Beshear's office says the company can utilize resources from the state's workforce service providers, such as no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.