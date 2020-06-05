UPDATE: Eleese Anderson was found safe this morning.
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is looking for a missing teen.
Eleese Anderson was last seen at Wendy's on Hinkleville Road. She is a black female, has brown hair, weighs 155 pounds, and is five feet and seven inches tall.
Eleese is 17 years old.
Police say she has "Proverbs 3:5" tattooed on her right shoulder and has both nostrils pierced.
Police also say she is possibly depressed.
If you have any information about Eleese's whereabouts, call the police department at (270) 444-8550.