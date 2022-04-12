GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Elementary schools in Mayfield and Graves County will serve as storm shelters for the public on Wednesday, the county's judge executive says.
Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry says Mayfield, Sedalia, Wingo, Farmington, Symsonia and Fancy Farm elementary schools will serve as storm shelters.
Severe weather is forecast in the Local 6 area Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Perry says the schools will open as storm shelters starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White has also announced storm shelters opening in his county on Wednesday, including the county's judicial building and several area churches.
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson says Wednesday's storms represent the first moderate risk for our area since the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. "I know this rattles a lot of nerves for many of us," Trent writes. "This system is unlikely to play out exactly like the Dec. 10 system, so please do not panic or make comparisons. As always, the best thing to do is be prepared. Take time today to make sure you have multiple ways to receive and hear warnings, charge your phones, check your severe weather supply kits, and review your severe weather action plan with your family. And be sure to stay with WPSD Local 6 as we track the storm."
The addresses of the schools serving as storm shelters in Graves County are:
- Mayfield: 1004 Backusburg Road, Mayfield
- Sedalia: 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield
- Wingo: 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo
- Farmington: 7730 State Route 121 South, Mayfield
- Symsonia: 11730 State Route 131, Symsonia
- Fancy Farm: 270 State Route 339 South, Fancy Farm