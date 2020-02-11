PADUCAH — A summons has been issued for a local elementary school teacher accused of grabbing a student by the neck, Paducah Police say.
A fifth-grade student at McNabb Elementary told her parents her math teacher, 55-year-old Phillip Harned, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her to the classroom marker board Monday, causing pain in her neck, according to a Paducah Police Department news release.
The release says a detective interviewed the girl and other students, and consulted with the McCracken County Attorney's Office. The county attorney's office recommended charging Harned with fourth-degree assault and issuing a summons for him to appear in court, the release says.
Police say Harned has been cited on that charge.