LOUISVILLE, KY — The elephant calf named Fitz passed away after battling the endotheliotropic herpesvirus.
The young would have been 4 years old on August 2, 2023.
The Louisville Zoo claims that endotheliotropic herpesvirus or EEHV is a hemorrhagic disease that aggressively affects blood cells and that there are no vaccines against the virus, and survival rates are typically 20 to 30 percent.
The elephant care staff first noticed signs on Sunday, June 25, and was officially diagnosed with EEHV via blood test result on Wednesday, June 28.
Around-the-clock care was delivered by animal health and animal care teams, but his health turned for the worse Friday evening, according to the zoo.
They also added that Fitz passed away during his nighttime treatment shortly after 11 p.m.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of elephant Fitz,” said Louisville Zoo Director, Dan Maloney. “Fitz held a special place within our entire extended Zoo family. His presence at our Zoo touched the hearts of our members, patrons, and our entire community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation. Our animal and medical teams performed outstandingly. They worked tirelessly under very challenging circumstances, but sadly, despite their remarkable efforts, we were unable to save him. Fitz’s impact will live on, along with his memory, in the hearts of all who encountered him. He will be deeply missed.”
The zoo said that further information regarding how the community may honor the young elephant will be shared soon. Additionally, the zoo thanked its donors, board members, zoo partners, and community for supporting them during this difficult time.