The fire risk in our area is not over. The US National Weather Service's Paducah office says a red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with gusty winds and very dry grass and brush.
Red flag warnings for the Local 6 area began last week, and multiple fire were reported in west Kentucky.
A read flag warning means weather conditions are present that create an increased risk for field fires and other wildfires. It's a mixture of dry conditions and gusty wind that can turn a small spark into a large fire.
A map posted to Facebook on Wednesday by NWS Paducah shows Local 6 counties in west Kentucky, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, as well as counties in southern Indiana, will be under a red flag warning on Thursday.
"Gusty southwest winds are expected to increase from the southwest Thursday morning, and persist through the afternoon," the NWS post explains. "This will couple with very dry grass and brush in the region to produce very favorable conditions for the spread of brushfires and wildfires. Take particular caution to avoid starting any fires Thursday and obey any local burn bans."
There was also an elevated fire danger on Wednesday amid an ongoing drought in our region. And viewer Rosemary Lynn shared photos with us of smoke along U.S. 62 between Possum Trot and the McCracken County line Wednesday afternoon.
Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren is also warning you about the burn risk.
"We had a couple close calls (quite uncommon around here) with brush and wild fires approaching homes," Noah said in a Facebook post. "Very low relative humidity + SW wind gusts 20+ MPH mean the fire risk is critical again."
His advice is simple: "Just don't burn anything please! No cigarette butts thrown on the ground either!"
In Kentucky, a statewide burn ban is in effect each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season, and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
Where our northwest Tennessee counties are concerned, they're part of a larger area under a freeze warning Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, according to the NWS Memphis office. That means temperatures of 30 degrees or colder are forecast for several hours over a widespread area during the growing season. Plants that are left outside may die under those conditions.
NWS Memphis also advises people in the area under the freeze warning: Bring pets inside and make sure that sensitive plants are either covered or inside!"