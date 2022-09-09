MAYFIELD, KY — Families whose homes were destroyed in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado were presented fully furnished transitional homes today.
It’s a place to live until their permanent homes are rebuilt.
This comes as tomorrow marks nine months since the tornado moved through western Kentucky.
Today, 11 families moved one step closer to normal.
It took a lot of people to bring this housing project to life.
It's the perfect example of team work.
Thirteen local construction firms, The Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, a local disaster recovery group and other volunteers came together to provide the homes with little cost to the families.
Susan Murrell’s home isn’t ready yet, but she says as long as she knows she has it, she's good.
It's the simple things in life we take for granted that she says she is most excited to have again in her new home.
“Being in my own bed, watching TV, having my grandkids over. Being like I used to live in my own house,” Murrell says.
By the end of next week her house will transform from an incomplete room full of tools and miscellaneous appliances.
It will become a home, fully furnished and stocked with food and household essentials.
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman says this project exemplifies how Kentucky takes care of each other.
“I think people recognize that when we have folks in need, we jump up and help. We don't ask any questions and that's what you see here today,” Coleman says.
Community support is filling the gap while survivors wait for FEMA assistance.
FEMA has approved $95.7 million for Kentucky tornado recovery and 80 families are in FEMA's temporary housing.
Coleman says it's taken too long to get to this point.
“FEMA is being slow and it’s frustrating to us. The process itself is so frustrating to people who are already carrying such a burden,” Coleman says.
They're working with the federal government to speed things up.
“Streamline those processes, become more efficient, because we don't have time. Time is not a luxury we have to get people back in a home,” Coleman says.
Also waiting for assistance, Murrell says the road has been long and tough.
“I waited a long time, but sometimes waiting is better than nothing. And I appreciate it,” says Murrell.
Three of the homes were move-in ready today.
The remaining eight will be finished by the end of next week.
Murrell says she's excited to make this house feel like home.
Firms with Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky also built nine other transitional homes in the area.
The project in total is estimated to be worth $750,000.