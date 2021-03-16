FRANKFORT, KY — Eleven Kentuckians have recently returned from African countries currently dealing with Ebola outbreaks, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began imposing precautions for people coming to the U.S. from Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the two countries fight Ebola virus outbreaks.
Speaking during a briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday, Beshear said none of the Kentuckians who recently returned from the two African nations have been deemed high risk for exposure. If that had been deemed high risk, they would have to quarantine for 21 days.
The governor said local health departments contact travelers, assess their risk of exposure, educate them about what to do if they have symptoms and quarantine individuals found to be at high risk.
Beshear said the state doesn't believe there is any significant risk of Ebola in Kentucky at this time. But, he said the state is committed to reaching out anyone who has recently traveled to the two affected countries. "The risk is low, but I want you to know we're on top of it," Beshear said.
"We are working with our hospitals to make sure they are ready to handle any suspect patients for 12 to 24 hours," said Gov. Beshear. "We have six Ebola Assessment Hospitals that are working with us to make sure they are prepared to handle potential patients and assessments for Ebola."