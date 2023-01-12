MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man celebrated a major milestone this week: his 105th birthday!
Elmer Elliot celebrated that big birthday at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield on Wednesday. Family, friends and others in his life gathered at the nursing home to throw him a party.
Asked how it feels to have reached 105, he said: "It feels good. Feels good. I don't know what I did to get it."
From milking cows on a dairy farm to living in a monastery in Illinois, Elmer's life has taken many interesting turns.
Life has taken him to interesting places, despite the fact that Elmer tells us he's never had a driver's license.
Elmer loves to play the harmonica, and you can hear a little bit of his playing in the video above.