SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it will sue Elon Musk to complete the $44 billion merger he just rejected and is "confident" it will prevail.
The announcement comes after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Twitter could have pushed for a $1 billion breakup fee that Musk agreed to pay under these circumstances. Instead, it looks ready to fight to complete the deal, which the company’s board has approved and CEO Parag Agrawal has insisted he wants to consummate.
The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.
More details: https://bit.ly/3uBEUNv