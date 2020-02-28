SMITHLAND, KY — Organizers with a horse rescue center are worried they may have to close their facility if they cannot get more funding.
Elysian Acre Equine Rescue is a nonprofit organization in Smithland, Kentucky.
The center rescues horses that are unwanted or headed to slaughterhouses.
Owner Amber Johnson and her fiancé, Robert, pay for everything with their own money and donations. That is why they need your help to save the animals.
"We didn't think he was gonna' make it, but here he is," said Johnson.
Behind the face of each horse at the rescue center is a troubled past.
"They're just skin and bones oftentimes when they arrive, so they have to be quarantined," she said.
Johnson is working to replace the horses' bad memories with good ones.
"Everyone gets vetted when they get here, and there are days that we do have to sleep in a barn with them, because here nobody will die alone," said Johnson.
She and her family ha taken in hundreds of horses for years, but the work comes at a cost.
"We operate solely off of donations and out of pocket," said Johnson. "So the horses will eat before we do, and that is often the case."
The facility has already adopted out more than 200 horses, donkeys, and mules and sent about 20 to foster homes.
The rescue currently has 13 horses, but with food, medicine and other needed items, they cannot afford to take anymore right now.
The rescue center is raising money for Luna, an 8-month-old horse with a bowed front leg.
"She needs surgery as soon as we can possibly get surgery, and that is in Lexington, and it's going to cost quite a bit," said Johnson. "But they assure us that she has a very good prognosis for a full recovery, if we can make that happen for her."
The animals have found a haven at the rescue facility, but Johnson wants to save as many as she can.
"We could take in and help so many more horses than we're currently doing, but we can't without the public's support," said Johnson.
She hopes the public will help keep the facility running, so they can give these animals another chance at a happy life.
Elysian Acres Equine Rescue said when horses are well taken care of, they can live more than 30 years.
The nonprofit is asking people to volunteer or donate money or food for the animals.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact Amber Johnson at 270-988-2026 or through the organization's Facebook page.