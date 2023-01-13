PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday.
Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1064 McCracken Road is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff.
Last year, Emerald served 55,000 cases, including 6,000 in Paducah. Executive Director Shelly Baer tells Local 6 she's excited to be able to call this new office home.
"Our main goal is to be able to meet the needs of the community. We needed a really great environment for our children and families," Baer says.
Baer says the main goal of all of Emerald Therapy Center locations is to reduce the stigma of mental health and make it more accessible — especially in rural areas.
Local 6 also spoke with Elizabeth Garza, whose children are clients at the Murray office. She said she's excited about the services at the new Paducah center.
Garza said her youngest son "will hopefully be in the ABA center that is opening here."
Garza said Emerald has helped and will continue to help her children become functioning members of society. She plans to drive her children from Murray to the new office to receive services that better suit their needs because of the results she's seen so far.
