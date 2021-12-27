GRAVES COUNTY, KY — To prevent would-be fraudsters from targeting storm survivors, contractors looking to assist people in Mayfield and Graves County must register through a program set up by state and local officials, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced.
Cameron's office says contractors must register through the emergency contractor registration program before doing business. Placards will be issued to registered contractors, and they must display those placards on their job sites and in their vehicles.
Representatives the from Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection are in Mayfield to help register contractors as of 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. The registration office is at 1102 Paris Road No. 5 in Mayfield. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cameron's office says the office will be closed on Dec. 30 and 31.
Contractors who are already registered in Mayfield or Graves County can go to the registration office to finish the process and get their placards. Contractors who aren't registered with the city and county will have to finish those registrations before getting a placard from the attorney general's office, according to a news release about the program.
Contractors who have questions about the emergency registration program can call 502-871-2424.
For people in the community looking to avoid scammers, Cameron's office released the following advice:
- Research contractors or repair companies, and get more than one estimate. Search for contractors on BBB.org or the Home Builders Association of Western KY.
- Get a reference from friends or family, and check with the contractor registration office in Mayfield if you have questions about the registration status of a contractor.
- Reputable contractors will have the proper insurance (Workers compensation, if they have employees, and general liability). They will provide proof of coverage when asked. By possessing the proper insurance coverage, the contractor protects you, the customer.
- Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often offer “special pricing” if you hire them on the spot. Do not feel forced to make a hasty decision to hire an unknown contractor.
- Be proactive in researching and selecting a contractor instead of reacting to sales calls or door-to-door pitches. Reputable contractors will not go door-to-door to solicit business.
- Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for their services.
- Do not sign insurance checks over to a contractor. Be sure to get an invoice from your contractor and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card, so that charges may be disputed, if necessary.
- Reputable contractors will provide the customer with a written contract detailing the scope of work, the general time frame of when the work will be done, and the cost of the project. Do not sign documents that give a contractor rights to your insurance claims.
Kentuckians can report scams to Cameron's office online at ag.ky.gov/scams. Additionally, suspected price gouging can be reported at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Scams can also be reported over the phone by calling the attorney general’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485.