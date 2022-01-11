CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday announced that the emergency contractor registration program set up to help protect Dec. 10 storm survivors from would-be scammers and "fly-by-night" contractors has expanded to two more counties.
The program was launched in Mayfield and Graves County in December. Tuesday, Cameron announced that the program has expanded to the city of Princeton and Caldwell County and to the city of Dawson Springs and Hopkins County.
Cameron's office says the program requires contractors to register before doing business in those communities. Contractors who register through the program will get placards that they must display on their job sites and their vehicles.
The attorney general joined local leaders Tuesday to announce the program's expansion into that community.
“As Kentuckians in Princeton and Caldwell County rebuild their homes and businesses, this program will empower them to know which contractors are registered to provide services and will deter bad actors from entering the community,” Cameron said in a statement. “After launching the pilot program in Graves County last month, we’ve been working to expand to more Kentucky counties, and we appreciate the trust and partnership with local leaders in Caldwell County and the City of Princeton that led to launching this program.”
In a separate news release, Cameron said the state is also committed to supporting Kentuckians in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County affected by the storms and tornado.
In a joint statement, Caldwell County Judge Executive Larry Curling and Princeton Mayor Kota Young said the program will "help ensure a level playing field for our local contractors, and provide additional peace of mind to our residents who have already been through too much." Curling and Young said the program sends an important message to anyone who would try to take advantage of community members who are vulnerable after the disaster: "You picked the wrong community."
In a joint statement of their own, Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said: “We are going to see Dawson Springs and Hopkins County rebuilt, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure it’s done well, done right, and better than ever."
Starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, representatives from the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection will be in Princeton and in Madisonville to help contractors register for the program.
The Princeton registration office will be at Princeton City Hall, which is at 206 East Market St. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contractors who are already registered with the city and county can go to the office to complete their registration in the state program and receive their placards. Contractors who haven't registered with the city or the county will need to finish that process before receiving a placard, the attorney general's office says.
The Madisonville, the office will be at the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 North Main St. It will have the same hours of operation as the Princeton office.
The AG's office says people affected by the storms and tornadoes can visit the registration program offices to receive scam and fraud prevention information. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Home Builders Association of Kentucky have developed brochures with scam prevention advice. Those can be picked up in person at the Princeton office. Digital copies can be found below this story.
Anyone with questions about the program can call 502-871-2424.
Kentuckians can report scams to Cameron's office online at ag.ky.gov/scams. Additionally, suspected price gouging can be reported at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging. Scams can also be reported over the phone by calling the attorney general’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485.
Natural Disaster Scam Brochure - English
Natural Disaster Scam Brochure - Spanish