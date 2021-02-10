MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Multiple wrecks on icy roads temporarily closed portions of highways and other roads across McCracken County Wednesday.
Many people involved in those accidents shared similar stories.
"There was a slight grade in the road, so just a little bit of hill," said Dale Weaver. "I was probably going somewhere between 25 and 30 miles an hour, and that was all I was doing, and all four just broke loose."
Weaver swerved off the road, hit and tree and landed in a small ditch on Bogart-Schmidt Road.
On Blandville Road, John Magee also lost control of his vehicle.
"I was going to work from across that bridge right there, and there was ice on it. Lost control and hit the guardrail," Magee said.
The McCracken County sheriff deputy who helped him had a busy morning.
"For me, it's probably five or six, for the agency probably pretty close to about 30," he said.
Road crews were just trying to stay ahead of the ice, which caused caused traffic diversions and bridge closures.
It took more than an hour to tow Weaver's truck away from the road. The original tow truck tasked with its removal had to call another one due to the icy conditions.
Weaver is grateful to be alive to say his piece.
"Not a thing that you can do," he said. "You know, just don't slam on your brake. That will make it worse, and don't hit the gas. That don't help either."
Eventually, a salt truck came to treat the road Weaver was on, and it allowed the tow trucks to pull his mangled truck away.
Many people will remember the day a tow truck needed a tow truck— and both needed a salt truck.