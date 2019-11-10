Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES LIKELY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 25 TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SCATTERED SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW ACCUMULATION MAY BE HIGHER ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES, AND LOWER ON AREA ROADS. HOWEVER SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP AS TEMPERATURES RAPIDLY FALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY... SOME ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY RESULT IN SCATTERED SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADS. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY COVERS MUCH OF THE REGION, NORTH OF A LINE FROM GREENVILLE, MISSOURI, TO PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, TO CALHOUN, KENTUCKY, WHERE 1 TO LOCALLY 2 INCHES OF SNOW IS LIKELY. LESSER AMOUNTS UP TO 1 INCH ARE FORECAST SOUTH TOWARD THE TENNESSEE AND ARKANSAS BORDERS. MOST OF THE FORECAST ACCUMULATIONS SHOULD BE ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. AMOUNTS MAY BE LESS ON ROAD SURFACES DUE TO MILD CONDITIONS YESTERDAY AND EARLY TODAY. BITTER, RECORD OR NEAR RECORD COLD IS FORECAST LATER TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES BEHIND AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL FALL TO NEAR ZERO TO 5 ABOVE BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, DUE TO STRONG NORTH WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH AND GUSTY, WITH LOWS RANGING FROM 14 TO 19 DEGREES. TUESDAY, HIGHS WILL ONLY RECOVER INTO THE MID 20S TO NEAR 30, WITH COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES CONTINUING. STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. BE PREPARED FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTS TO TRAVEL DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE. FOR THOSE HEADING TO WORK AND SCHOOL TUESDAY, BE PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE VERY COLD CONDITIONS.