PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the removal of an emergency lane restriction in place along U.S. 45, close to Kennedy Road.
According to a news release from KYTC, a bulge appeared in the pavement last week while Atmos Energy was drilling under the roadway for a new natural gas line. This required an emergency lane restriction to be put in place.
KYTC repaired the roadway along the two lanes and has now been opened to normal traffic flow ahead of the holiday weekend.
A crew is planning to be back at the site for some additional repair work in a couple of weeks.