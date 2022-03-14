BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Ballard County Office of Emergency Management is asking the public for help as the search continues for the body of a 23-year-old man who disappeared when the boat he was operating capsized at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.
The boat capsized on March 3. The man, 23-year-old Tyler Morgan of LaCenter, was tending to a grocery delivery boat called the Economy Boat Store when the vessel overturned. Investigators have said the boat was moored when it capsized with Morgan onboard. The day the boat capsized, Sgt. Daniel Richardson with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said river levels were very high and had a flow of 7 knots, "which is a pretty fast current."
The Ballard County Office of Emergency Management says crews conducted an eight-day search and recovery mission using sonar equipment in the area, to no avail. Now, the office is asking fishermen, people in the marine industry and anyone on the Mississippi River waterways to keep an eye out for anything that could help find Morgan's body. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, gray work pants and work boots.
The emergency management office is not asking people to carry out their own search operations. The office is simply asking anyone on the Mississippi waterways to be alert and report anything that could help find Morgan's remains.
Anyone with information that could help in the search can call the Ballard County Office of Emergency Management at 270-665-9928 or Ballard County Dispatch at 270-335-5411.